Drunk driver slams into Sioux Falls home

Police say an east Sioux Falls home was damaged after a drunk driver ran into it early Thursday morning.

Sioux Falls police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of South Lowell Avenue. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the driver lost control of the vehicle while heading south on Lowell Avenue. Clemens said the driver hit the curb, a tree and Christmas decoration before hitting a garage.

Clemen said 30-year-old Nichole Franko, 30, of Sioux Falls was arrested for DUI as well as marijuana and paraphernalia. Police said a 32-year-old passenger, the owner of the vehicle, was cited for no insurance.