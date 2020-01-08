‘Dry January’ is money-saver for millennial bank accounts

For some folks, this is “Dry January” and it seems millennials have the most to gain.

According to a Harris Poll in USA Today, just over half of millennials say they intend to take part. For Generation X, the number is 35% and 23% for baby boomers.

For the uninitiated, Dry January is a public health campaign urging people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January, basically giving the body a break after the excesses of the holidays.

According to the survey, 81% of millennials say taking a break made them realize how much money they spend on booze – on average, about $300 a month.

Gen Xers spend half as much.

