Dunham Park bridge removed from Skunk Creek

The pedestrian bridge in Dunham Park that washed away during flooding in March has been removed.

Initially, it took a while for city crews to even find it. Crews had to wait until conditions were right to remove it from the creek.

A hired company finally removed it Tuesday.

"We were fortunate that it didn't silt in and we were able to just pluck right out of the creek," said Kelby Mieras, Sioux Falls parks operation manager. "Now it's time to haul it off to a recycling plant because the bridge is not salvageable in its condition."

The parks operations manager also says city workers are designing a new bridge. He hopes it will be installed by early next year.