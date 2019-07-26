'Dunk-A-doctor' held at Sanford Children's Hospital

There was an opportunity to dunk some doctors and staff at the Sanford Children's Hospital Friday.

The event, held out on the front lawn of the castle, was for a good cause. Doctors gave people the chance to dunk them in the water.

The person who raised the most money donated it to a cause of their choice within Sanford. And of course, they got bragging rights.

But it means so much more for some patients.

"Thank you," said Ben Sahr, a patient. "I'm sure you can look at numbers and be like 'wow, that's a big number' but the impact the number has is huge and it's bigger than a number."

Sahr was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma back in June of last year.