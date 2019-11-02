EMS training Conference in Aberdeen this weekend

The annual gathering of Emergency Medical Service providers is happening in Aberdeen. The conference provides extra training, and information on the latest technology.

"There's always things changing in the industry, whether it's supplies, or new products that are out there, their protocols change," said Brooke Teeselink, a supplies vendor at the event.

Emergency medical providers from dozens of organizations across the state are in attendance.

"It's a really big deal for them to send their department individuals to get proper training, but get hands on training as well," Teeselink said.

Governor Kristi Noem showed up to the show the professionals how important they are to her and the state.

"I think all of us can remember a time when some one came and helped us during a crisis situation and I just wanted them to know how grateful I am," Governor Kristi Noem said.

Wayne Ames helps organize the annual event. He describes this as a time for professionals to learn new ideas and learn the ever changing technology.

"We've got about 400 people that are EMT's that are registered to be here, and we expect to have good conference training and to learn how we can better do our jobs," said Wayne Ames, South Dakota Emergency Management Services Association District 4 President.

He looks forward to the weekend event, and hopes it benefits all who attend.

"We do this because we care about the citizens in our communities," Ames said.

The conference will continue through Sunday afternoon.