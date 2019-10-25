ESPN College GameDay hosts talk about SDSU, community ahead of game

With the stakes so high, many eyes will be on the progress of this Dakota rivalry match-up, including ESPN's College GameDay hosts.

"We're not here because it's just some cutesy gimmick kind of thing; this is a big match-up in college football," Drew Gallagher, ESPN College GameDay coordinating producer, said.

The air is thick with anticipation for the game, but for more than just the rivalry, ESPN's College GameDay hosts are coming to Brookings for the first time.

"First of all, I've never been to South Dakota so that I can check that off my bucket list. Now, down to six states," David Pollack, ESPN College GameDay host, said.

"I've never, ever been to South Dakota before, but I guess because we had such a good time at your rival, we were hoping its the same," Desmond Howard, ESPN College GameDay host, said.

All the talent was in agreement that the community of Brookings was welcoming from the start.

"Last night, I went out for just a little while to kind of get a feel for the town and stuff," Rece Davis, ESPN College GameDay host, said. "And have people come up to you and say thank you for coming, you don't really know how to respond to that because you want to thank them for hosting."

"Very nice as expected," Howard said. "Very welcoming. Just a great group of people we've been able to work with and just what we've expected."

Host Pollack said when they landed, there was a big sign welcoming them to South Dakota and says it makes this day really special and unique.

They say coming to South Dakota State University, a college they've never had a show in before, makes them excited to showcase the community.

"I think whenever there's a sense of newness about it and when people are proud to be able to showcase their pride and their program, their team, their university, their town, on our show," Davis said. "There's a little juice to it. I don't think there's any question about that."

College GameDay kicks off Oct. 26 at 8:00 AM on ESPN.