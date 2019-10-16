ESPN features SDSU in 'Bad Beats' gambling segment

A late score by the South Dakota State Jackrabbits sealed their win against Youngstown State - and it may have also cost some gamblers some money.

ESPN's Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt featured the game in its "Bad Beats" segment, where the hosts highlight a game in which bettors likely lost money in heartbreaking fashion.

The Jacks were driving down the field late in Saturday's game, and only needed a first down to put the game on ice. On 3rd and long, quarterback J'Bore Gibbs kept it and ran outside, gaining the first down - but he kept going. Gibbs ended up scoring a long touchdown with a minute left, putting the Jacks up by 10.

Though the Jacks did not need those extra points to win, that score did have gambling implications. Youngstown State was a -7.5 underdog - meaning anyone who bet on the Penguins needed them to lose by seven points or less to cash in. The final touchdown changed the victory margin from three to 10, flipping the bet.

Conversely, anyone who bet on the Jacks came away with the win on account of the score.

Van Pelt pointed out that the Youngstown State announcer's mood likely reflected anyone who bet on the Penguins.

"That'll do it," he said, as Gibbs ran in for the touchdown.

ESPN's highlight is embedded below. You can also watch it here.