ESPNU to broadcast Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s game at Sanford Pentagon

ESPNU will broadcast the Wisconsin vs. Saint Mary’s regular-season men’s college basketball game on Nov. 5 at the Sanford Pentagon.

This marks Wisconsin’s second trip to the Pentagon and Saint Mary’s first visit to the arena.

“Hosting two NCAA Tournament teams in Wisconsin and Saint Mary’s at the Sanford Pentagon delivers on our promise to provide first-class, championship-quality basketball programs to Sioux Falls,” said Kevin Lampe, president of Sanford Sports. “It will be fun to see the Badgers back on Heritage Court six years after their first game here, and it will be exciting to welcome the Gaels to the Pentagon. This will be a fantastic matchup for our fans and an incredible way to start the college basketball season.”

The Pentagon’s appearance on ESPNU will mark the ninth time the venue has been featured on national television for a men’s basketball game.

The game begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.