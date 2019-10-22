ESPN's College GameDay going live from SDSU's College Green

The location has been set.

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from College Green on the South Dakota State University campus Saturday morning.

The weekly college football pre-game show airs live from 8:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Fans are invited to visit the area throughout the day and participate in the program, as well as lawn games and giveaways.

No admission will be charged for any College GameDay activities.

College Green is located north and east of the Coughlin Campanile in the southwest quadrant of campus.

In addition to College GameDay, Friday's episode of College Football Live will be broadcast from the Campus Green location. That show will be taped from 2-2:30 p.m. Central and will air on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m.