Early morning shooting under investigation in Aberdeen

Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left one person dead.

Brown County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman told KSFY News there was an altercation between two male individuals where one male was shot and killed by the other. Authorities have not released where the incident took place.

The name of the man who died was not released but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Lunzman said a handful of interviews have been completed, including the person who shot the victim. While no arrest has been made yet, Lunzman said there is no danger to the community.

Brown County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. The Aberdeen Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation are also assisting in this investigation.

This story is developing.