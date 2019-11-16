Early morning structure fire damages garage of Sioux Falls home

Fire units responded to a fire at 208 South Capitol Avenue Saturday morning at 2:00 a.m. A neighbor noticed flames on the exterior of the attached garage and notified the residents who were able to safely evacuate the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire in ten minutes.

The fire damaged a wall of the garage and a car in the driveway. There was no fire or smoke damage to the living space, and the residents were able to remain in their home. No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation.