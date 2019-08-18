SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Fawick Park was the site of the 'Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk' and raised funds to fight heart disease and stroke. Participants had the option to walk one mile or go three miles to benefit the cause. The event also featured a heart festival which included educational activities, refreshments, and a kids zone. One participant knows exactly how life changing heart complications can be as he is a survivor of heart disease.
Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk
Posted: Sun 3:03 PM, Aug 18, 2019