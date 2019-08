A big fundraiser that aims to fight heart disease is returning to Sioux Falls this month.

The Eastern South Dakota Heart Walk takes place August 17 at Fawick Park.

Check-in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m., and the walk itself begins at 8:30 a.m.

The event has already raised over $100,000 to fight heart disease and stroke. You can learn more about the event, including how you can register, here.