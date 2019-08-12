Eddie Munster visits Sioux Falls

Bonez by Design, a shop selling antiques, oddities, custom lamps and more, held its grand re-opening Monday with a special guest.

Butch Patrick, perhaps better known as Eddie Munster from 'The Munsters' was in town Monday with the Munster family coach and drag-u-la.

"It's like having an extended family you never knew," Patrick said. "Multi-generations, kids watch it with their grandparents, fond memories. You know back in the 60's it was a whole different time so everyone likes to have these fond memories of simpler times and the Munsters fits right into that wheelhouse."

Patrick was on hand to sign autographs and take photos with the vehicles earlier Monday.

Shop owner Jason Haack was thrilled to have Patrick at his business, saying it was great to see fans react to seeing "Eddie Munster" in person.