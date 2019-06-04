Education Foundation awards 22 grants to Sioux Falls faculty

Several programs at the Sioux Falls School District are getting a boost thanks to a grant program.

The Education Foundation recently awarded Innovation in Education Grants totaling more than $57,000 to faculty members in Sioux Falls Public Schools.

The grants will fund a variety of projects at elementary, middle and high schools across the Sioux Falls District.

Winners of grants for the 2019-2020 school year include:

“Mindfulness Matters - Social Emotional Learning Resources for the Classroom.” $3,728.24. Kate Marchand, Johanna Artz, Stefanie Hage, and Sierra O’Donnell. Eugene Field A+ Elementary School.

“ClassVR - Virtual Reality in the Classroom.” $2,896.00. Taylor Huska, Ben Short, Marissa Chau, and Michelle Clark. Memorial Middle School.

“STEM Tools for Engaging Science Activities.” $1,661.93. Nicole VanderWolde, Robert Wilson, Deb Sanborn, and Ryan Rank. Memorial.

“If a Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, a Prototype is Worth a Thousand Pictures.” $1,248.00. Nicole Highby. R.F. Pettigrew Elementary School.

"Enhancing Learning Through Osmos." $702.79. Amy Dreke. R.F. Pettigrew.

"Lighting Up Learning." $893.98. Kayci Halbersma. R.F. Pettigrew.

"Watch Me Uke, Now Watch Me Lele." $1,799.60. Victoria Hyder. Oscar Howe Elementary School.

“Unique Learning Experiences with Robotics.” $2,472.00. Pam Espeland. Susan B. Anthony Elementary School.

“Lighting the Way to STEAM.” $1,238.16. Paula Parrish. Susan B. Anthony.

“Developing a Sensory Aware Classroom.” $1,077.07. Kristen Engelson. Susan B. Anthony.

"Growing a Healthy Space." $1,060.26, Brooke Knudson. Horace Mann Elementary School.

“Light Sensory World.” $743.91. Rachel Rivera-Nemmers and Esperanza Langle. Sonia Sotomayor Spanish Immersion Elementary School.

"Sensory Path Integration for All." $3,700.00. Allie DeJong. Lowell Elementary School.

“Playaway with a Purpose.” $4,366.18. Korey Erickson. Robert Frost Elementary School.

"Be in the Zone: Social Learning is for Everyone." $2,500.00. Carol Beldin. Instructional Planning Center.

“Do You Hear What I Read?” $2,551.11. Sherri Wolles. McGovern Middle School.

“Self-Regulation in Flexible Seating.” $2,000.00. Heather Maschino, Cassandra Schroeder, Shelby Merritt, and Cassidy Grizzard. McGovern.

"Restructuring Recess." $4,999.00. Jessi McCormick and Kristy Dillon. Hawthorne Elementary School.

"Project iPads: Innovative Projects for Accelerated and Driven Students." $5,242.00. Meghan WoundedHead. Washington High School.

"Virtual Reality Brings the World to Students." $5,342.00. Britt Sampson. Washington.

“Adapted Toy Lending Program.” $2,600.00. Kristine Smith. IPC.

"Teach Me To Talk Using PODD As I Have More to Say." $4,320.10. Terri Noldner, Nicole Freeman, Heather Hinners, Becky Whitlock, Amy Zimmerman, and Amy Koch. IPC.