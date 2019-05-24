Eighth grader wins $10,000 in safe driver program

A South Dakota student has earned a $10,000 prize for promising to be a safe driver.

Angie Locket, 14, of New Holland, was named the winner of the "Lesson Learned South Dakota" program on Friday.

Governor Kristi Noem gave her the award today at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety designed the safe summer driving program to encourage young people to be safe drivers.

Locket entered the sweepstakes by watching a safety video and taking a quiz, then pledging to drive safe.

"I was sleeping when I found out, my parents called me and I didn't believe it at first and I started screaming after I woke up," Locket said.

The cash prizes are sponsored by the South Dakota Broadcasters Association. This is the fourth year for the program.