Elementary students donate to Project Warm Up

Students at Horizon Elementary School in Sioux Falls came together for a special project on Tuesday.

The children spent their time constructing fleece blankets to donate to for Project Warm Up. Students involved in after school clubs were able to learn how to cut and tie blankets for this project.

"First, I just wanted to learn how to make a blanket, but later I noticed that it felt fun to know you were helping someone," Coline Pilac, a fourth-grader. "Every blanket you made you were doing something for someone."

Students have been meeting twice a week for several weeks and are able to make about 22 blankets in a two-hour period.