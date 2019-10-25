Elementary students recreate ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay provides one of the best college football shows in the country, but they better make way for a new sports show in town.

Students at Medary Elementary School in Brookings are getting in on the fun. Friday morning they hosted their very own College GameDay show.

Students have their signs in hand and spirit to match. College GameDay is kicking off a day early for Medary Elementary students.

Four second and third graders sat at a table previewing and breaking down Saturday’s big Dakota Marker game.

"It's like a privilege to have it like this and usually us four don't get to do this stuff enough because we're only in third and second grade," 3rd grader, Ethan Clark said.

The Medary halls are decked out in blue and yellow in support of the Jacks. A teacher recommended a recreation of the famous College GameDay set.

“They've been really excited. It’s been a really fun week. We’ve seen a lot of teamwork with the kids," Medary teacher, Caleb Langner said.

It’s all in a way to make learning fun. The four who sat at the desk looked up stats and wrote scripts of their own to announce their picks.

Familiar signs filled the air and the South Dakota State University Pride Marching Band played the fight song on repeat.

"They just get really excited and it gives them authentic learning which I think is really cool," Langner said.

The four boys felt good in their suit and ties while they helped get fans ready for kick-off just like the show on ESPN.

"When I was one-day-old I watched the Dakota Marker game," Jack Baszler said.

And now he’s all grown up. The future of ESPN's College GameDay sat on the desk to choose his Jacks to win it all.

The Dakota Marker tradition continues with the biggest production SDSU has ever seen with fans never thinking that College GameDay would come to Brookings.

"It wasn't just a college effort to have GameDay come to town. It's the whole community which I thought was really cool that SDSU invited the whole community to join in," Langner said.

There was a sign similar to the Iowa State fan that was asking for beer money through Venmo at College GameDay in Ames, Iowa. Medary Elementary School has its own Venmo account and they're asking to have their books replenished.

You can donate to Venmo by sending it to 'Medary-School.'

