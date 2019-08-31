Elite Sportsbook opens for sports betting at Grand Falls Casino

Iowa has now become the 11th state in the U.S. to offer legal sports betting. Grand Falls Casino right over the border in Larchwood, Iowa is getting in on the action.

The casino's Elite Sportsbook is now live on-site and online. The Grand Falls Casino Elite Sportsbook opened its on-site sports betting area at 8 a.m. Saturday morning to start taking bets and it was a packed house. It came just in time for college and NFL football.

"Oh, I’m way excited. It’s fantastic, better here than online," South Dakota resident, James Miller said.

Miller drove an hour from Viborg, South Dakota to begin his weekend full of sports betting. He's placing his bets on Ohio State, Northwestern and the USC Trojans.

"I think it's a fantastic idea and I’m just glad it's here. That way everybody can make more money here and have a lot of fun here," Miller said.

All you have to do is kick up your feet and recline your chair.

"The chairs are so comfortable they're better than my house," Miller said.

And enjoy some college football.

"Obviously this is the big college kick-off day so lots of teams to bet on," Grand Falls Casino General Manager, Sharon Haselhoff said.

Sports betting works two ways, you can either visit the on-site location or online with a computer or smartphone.

"If you want to bet on the NCAA football games today or future games or Parlay you can do that. You can also bet on the NFL that's coming up here shortly," Haselhoff said.

Bets can be made on a full game, the first half or second half even down to the specific play.

"The lowest bet you can do is $5 so lots of options for somebody who's just getting started," Haselhoff said.

Sports betting is as easy as a click of a button. All you have to do is come to the counter and select what team you want to bet on for the day.

To start betting online you can register as a Resort Club Member at Grand Falls Casino. From there, bets can be placed but they can only be placed in Iowa since sports betting is still illegal in 39 states, including South Dakota.

"They can look at the stuff online, but they literally would have to be in the state of Iowa to place those bets and there's geo technology that you have to use to place those bets and so we know where you're located," Haselhoff said.

Since Miller’s from South Dakota, he said as long as the weather's good he’ll be out at Grand Falls Casino every weekend.

If you live in South Dakota and you want to place a sports bet unfortunately you'll have to make the drive over to Iowa. If you do make sure you get there early to snag a spot.

The Elite Sportsbook on-site location in Grand Falls Casino is just temporary right now.

The brand new Sportsbook will open sometime in November in the Grand Falls Show Lounge.

