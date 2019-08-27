Elizabeth Smart to speak in Mitchell, Rapid City

Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart is scheduled to speak in South Dakota next month next to honor the Abbott House's 80th anniversary.

Smart will speak Sept. 20 in Rapid City and Sept. 21 in Mitchell. She will share her story, which was a highly followed child abduction case.

Tickets are available at abbotthouse.org. Tickets are also available in Mitchell at the Abbott House and County Fair Food.

Abbott House is a private charity that provides residential treatment, therapeutic foster care and independent living programming for young people between the age of 7 and 23. Located in Mitchell and Rapid City, the agency was founded in 1939 as a memorial to renowned social activist, Grace Abbott.