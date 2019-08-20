Elizabeth Warren campaigns for a 2nd day in Minnesota

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is campaigning for a second day in Minnesota, the home turf of fellow candidate Amy Klobuchar and a state that President Donald Trump hopes to flip into the GOP column next year.

Warren will visit Better Futures Minnesota on Tuesday. The Minneapolis nonprofit helps men with a history of imprisonment, homelessness and poverty achieve self-sufficiency. She'll also host a roundtable there on criminal justice reform with advocates, experts and formerly incarcerated people.

On Monday, Warren campaigned at Macalester College, a private liberal arts school in St. Paul.

The Massachusetts senator drew what her campaign says was her largest crowd yet - 12,000 people. She told them she doesn't want a government that works for giant multinational corporations, she wants one that works for families.

