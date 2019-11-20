Ellsworth main gate shut down when dog 'alerts' to possible bomb material

A military working dog alert prompted Ellsworth Air Force Base security to shut down the base’s main gate for some time Tuesday night.

The K-9 team detected possible bomb material at the gate just before 7 p.m. while performing a “routine vehicle stop.”

Working with help from the Box Elder Police Department, a perimeter was set up a cordon to in every direction around the vehicle.

The 28th Civil Engineer Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight checked out the threat but didn’t find anything.

“Keeping our Airmen and their families safe is one of our top priorities, and we could not respond effectively without the training and support we have at Ellsworth,” Col. Eric Hresko, 28th Bomb Wing vice commander, said in a release Wednesday morning. “Thanks to our security forces members, our EOD team and first responders from the local community, we were able to evaluate the situation and resolve it without incident.”