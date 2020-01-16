EmBe's Dress for Success helps women thrive in workforce

EmBe's annual "In Her Shoes" event is February 6th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The breakfast benefits the Dress for Success program in Sioux Falls, which aims to empower women. Regina Stough has been involved in a couple of programs within Dress for Success since 2015.

"It was my saving grace," Stough said.

She's referring to the "Women to the Workforce" program, which is the first one she got involved in. It gives you a variety of skills needed to land a job like mock interviews and resume writing.

"Your education, your work history, what you think may not be special about your abilities; they will remind you that yes they are," she said.

Volunteers help you make a good first impression with what's called a suiting. You're fitted for an interviewing outfit.

"When you walk out and you've got this outfit on, it's just that much more empowering because you feel better," Stough said.

She was about nine months away from graduating at Southeast Tech when her friend suggested she get into this program.

"I actually was able to reach down inside myself and find that person that I had been in the past," she said. "It gave me that extra boost of confidence to go out, sell myself, get the job I wanted."

"In Her Shoes" helps raise money to keep these programs available for women. This year's keynote speaker at the breakfast is Nicole J. Phillips. She plans to spread a message of kindness to inspire people to push through the tough times. You can find more information on tickets here.