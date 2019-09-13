Emergency Operations Center opens in Sioux Falls for tornado response

Three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls Tuesday night, causing quite a bit of damage throughout the city and forcing city leaders to open an Emergency Operations Center.

This is a way for all of them to be in one place in order to have good communication with each other. An Emergency Operations Center is opened when a large event like this happens in the city and multiple agencies need to be able to coordinate.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us inside the center to give us a look at how they all work together to keep the public safe in the video attached to this article.