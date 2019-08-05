Emotional service following the death of a three-year-old Brookings girl

There were a couple of familiar things that occurred Monday evening at First Lutheran Church in. Pastor Stephen Palo helped lead a service following the death of someone in his community, and the people that make up the Brookings community gathered in support. The one uncommon thing was the circumstance that brought the pastor and the people of Brookings under one roof. The halls were filled because visitors wanted to pray for a much younger soul than usual. Three-year-old Esperanza Fayant was found unresponsive last Wednesday, and investigators determined she died due to being malnourished and dehydrated. The news came as a shock to a lot of people which is why Monday's memorial service was needed.

"We thought let's invite the community and people who would want to come to pray and to just be together and lean in right now," said Pastor Stephen Palo.

That was certainly the response as cars lined around and outside the church on a warm August day. According to Mayor Keith Corbett, that is how Brookings is supposed to be.

"That is Brookings, and that's why First Lutheran was full tonight."