Empire Mall announces holiday retailers

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls has announced a number of seasonal retailers opening during the upcoming holiday season.

The following retailers are open now through the Christmas shopping season:

• Maria’s – Known for fashionable outerwear accessories, such as hats, scarves and gloves, shoppers can visit Maria’s outside of Banana Republic.

• Painted by Prairie – A specialty boutique known for one-of-a-kind hand-painted and personalized items including ornaments, piggy banks, stockings and more. Located just off Center Court in front of Helzberg Diamonds.

• Go! Calendars, Games & Toys – Part of the largest seasonal, mall-based pop-up operator in the world, Go!, specializing in calendars, games, toys, puzzles and more, can be found between Zales and the food court and a second location in the Macy’s wing.

• Hickory Farms – Dedicated to providing the best tasting, highest quality specialty food gifts for families and businesses, Hickory Farms is known for its hand-crafted, gourmet

holiday gift baskets, delectable food trays and more. Shoppers can pick up signature Hickory Farms’ food fare in the Macy’s wing near Ragstock.

• Northern Lights – Specializing in beautifully framed artwork that is available for purchase, Northern Lights is located near the Sanford Children’s Play Area between Express and Finish Line.

The following retailers will open soon:

• Row House – Stop by the Row House pop-up, located next to Coach and American Eagle Outfitters, to learn about the new boutique indoor rowing studio opening in Sioux Falls this winter. Expected to open October 25.

• Kozy Blankets – Specializing in soft warm blankets featuring a variety of sports teams, both college and professional, characters, and more, Kozy Blankets will be located next to the Sanford Children’s Play Area across from Vision Works. Expected to open early November.

• See’s Candies – Dedicated to tradition, taste, service and quality and offering over 100 different candies and chocolates, shoppers will find gifts and treats for all occasions. The delectable candy shop is located near Santa and Ashcroft & Oak. Expected to open early November.

• Beds & Beds – A locally owned company in Sioux Falls specializing in mattresses will be opening a second location this holiday season at The Empire Mall and will be located between Pandora and Santa. Expected to open November 1.

• The Bee Hive – Shop a variety of seasonal décor, floral arrangements, gifts and more at this South Dakota-owned business. Shoppers can pick up The Beehive arrangements in the Express wing between Finish Line and Bohme. Expected to open November 1.

• Juniper Apothecary – Shop a variety of chemical-free and natural bath products including bath bombs, sugar scrubs and shower steamers as well as other body care products and home gifts. Juniper Apothecary will be located between Santa and bareMinerals and is expected to open November 7.

