Empire Mall to Host 10th Annual Project Blue Light Memorial

The Empire Mall, in partnership with the Sioux Falls Police Department, announced the return of the annual Project Blue Light Memorial on Oct. 23.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the community is welcome to attend an event honoring the South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Event organizers say the event is intended to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, along with their families.

During the memorial, a reading of all the names of South Dakota’s fallen officers, dating back to 1884, will be read.

In addition, the ceremony will include special music, remarks from notable community leaders and more. Following the memorial, the community is encouraged to leave out blue lights to recognize fallen officers.