Empire Mall unveils list of summer activities

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls has rolled out a list of events and activities planned for this summer.

The first big event of the season is the Heart of America Carnival, which runs from May 30 through June 8. It includes fair rides, food, and other activities for families.

The Empire Mall will host the second annual Summer Children’s Bash on Saturday, July 20. The event features bounce houses, air brush tattoos, a balloon drop, and other family activities.

The mall will host its first-ever Sony Gaming event slated to take place July 29 through Aug. 4.

Additionally, the Todd Armstrong Carnival will return to The Empire Mall from Aug. 22 through Aug. 25.

