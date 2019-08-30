Endangered missing advisory issued for Rapid City couple

Pennington County authorities are looking for a missing elderly couple from Rapid City.

Lila and Arlen Bratage was last seen August 29 in Rapid City. Authorities said the last contact with the couple was around 6 p.m. in a phone call.

Lila, 77-years-old, is a caucasian female with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs 185 pounds. Arlen, 86-year-old, is a caucasian male, 5’9”, 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Lila was driving a purple PT Cruiser with South Dakota license plates 2A4900 with airbrushed dragonflies on both sides of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, they're urged to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-2151.