Energy efficiency during the holidays

During this time of year, many homes are strung up with colorful Christmas lights, but if you're still running traditional lights instead of LED's you're costing yourself money.

Jerry Buchholz has been decorating his house with Christmas lights for decades. He says the switch from incandescent bulbs has made a real difference in the size of his electric bill.

Through the years, Buchholz has found another way to make sure his beautiful light display is running efficiently.

"We used to run them all night long, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 in the morning, but now we have them on a timer and just run them from 5:00 to 11:00 at night," Buchholz said.

Patrick Soukup, with Central Electric Cooperative, says that if you're still using incandescent bulbs for your Christmas lights, you could be costing yourself upwards of $25 more per month.

Soukup says if you're looking to replace your old lights, LED's aren't hard to find.

"LED's are everywhere you go, they are sold at every hardware store, every big box store, so everywhere," Soukup said.

Saving money on your electric bill isn't only about making sure you have the right Christmas lights, but Soukup says unplugging appliances that aren't being used is also a good way to put a few extra dollars back in your pocket.

"Focus on little things, it all starts trickling up, unplug a handful of things and see what a difference it makes from day to day, it all starts adding up," Soukup said. "You go from three to four kilowatts per device, and all the sudden it adds up to 30 kilowatts."

Soukup says many people would be surprised at how much extra money they are spending on electricity they don't necessarily need to be using.

Soukup added, if you are expecting company over the holidays, it is a good idea to turn down the heat to account for the extra bodies and cooking.

