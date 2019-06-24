Engelstad Arena to unveil new scoreboard built by Daktronics

The Ralph Engelstad Arena at the University of North Dakota is preparing to unveil what it calls the largest video display in college hockey, a 50,000-pound scoreboard manufactured by South Dakota-based Daktronics.

The Engelstad Family Foundation, which has been at odds with recently departed school president Mark Kennedy over a basketball floor logo and other issues, has donated $4 million for the $6 million project. The remaining $2 million is coming out of the building's long-term repair and building fund.

Arena manager Jody Hodgson says the idea to upgrade the video display was suggested by foundation trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry about a year and a half ago.

Hodgson says the four 34-feet wide by 15.5-feet high video boards complement "the original vision" of Ralph Engelstad, a former North Dakota hockey player.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

