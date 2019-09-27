Enrollment down at South Dakota State University

South Dakota State University saw a drop in enrollment in the 2019 academic year.

According to numbers released Friday by the South Dakota Board of Regents, fall enrollment at SDSU is 11,518, down 4.86% from 2018. Full-time-equivalent students also dropped four percent.

Total enrollment at South Dakota's six public universities was down three percent, according to the Board of Regents.

Board of Regents executive director Paul Beran said South Dakota's unemployment remains low, and that many prospective students may choosing to enter the workforce, particularly those struggling to find resources to attend college.

“South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid," Beran said. "In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”