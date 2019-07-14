'Equal Pay!': Fans of U.S. Women's Soccer fight for equal pay

After the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team sealed their fourth World Cup Championship this month, the players were aiming to win big again this time with the debate of equal pay.

Many are saying the pay gap between the men's and women's soccer team is massive.

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team has sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender and pay discrimination. The women are said to receive five times less in bonuses than the men would have for winning the World Cup.

Fans of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team are standing by the women when it comes to pay equality.

"They're looking for equal pay based on the hard work that they're putting in and the determination that they're putting in and the skills that they bring similar to their men counterparts if not in this case even better," LEAD Board Member, Jennifer Folliard said.

Recently the U.S. Men's Soccer Team failed to follow the women's lead and lost to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. Now people are wondering why the men are still paid more than the women.

Megan Rapinoe describes people shouting 'equal pay!' as an iconic turning point in history.

"That moment I think just solidified everything. It was like this World Cup win is so much more than what was on the field," U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Captain, Megan Rapinoe said.

Jennifer Folliard, a board member with LEAD South Dakota helped explain why this is still a problem in the U.S.

"Women right now earn 71 cents on the dollar compared to their men counterparts and that's about $10,000 over a year and $400,000 over the course of a lifetime career," Folliard said.

LEAD South Dakota was born after the 2016 presidential election and it's a way to empower women.

Folliard says equal pay continues to be an agenda item for the group.

"We’re trying to right this wrong and really make sure that people who are doing the job and putting in the hard work and the determination and bringing the skills to the table get paid for that work," Folliard said.

LEAD wants to see the business leaders and political leaders step up and be trendsetters in this area. She says women not getting paid equally could impact a family's poverty status and well-being overtime.

Folliard said it's important for women to be able to provide the primary or secondary income especially for those single working families. She also adds that South Dakota has one of the highest rates of women currently in the workforce.

