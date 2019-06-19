Ethanol plant near Onida now fully operational

South Dakota's newest ethanol plant is now fully operational.

Dakota Radio Group reports Ringneck Energy’s ethanol plant near Onida is now running fully.

The company broke ground four years ago. The plant is now turning 80,000 bushels of corn a day into 225,000 gallons of ethanol.

Ringneck CEO, President and Chairman Walt Wendlund says one advantage they have is farmers in their area made good progress planting, as fields dried out quicker than in other areas of the state.

Wendlund says they produce ethanol for both domestic and export markets.

