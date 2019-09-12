UPDATE: More evacuations in McCook County

McCook County has extended the area of a mandatory evacuation order in Montrose.

Officials said residents along Second Avenue from South Dakota Highway 38 to Kluckholm Street have been ordered to evacuate.

Earlier Thursday, evacuations were ordered for residents along First Avenue from Highway 38 to Main Street.

Officials say Highway 38 remains closed in Montrose and people are urged to stay away from the Montrose area.

The Salem Armory, 720 N. Peck Street, will serve as an emergency shelter for any displaced residents.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the United Methodist Church, 109 Second Ave.

Flooding has also impacted the community of Salem. Officials said Highway 81 is through the city and south of Interstate 90 at exit 364.

Avantara Salem will be serving food from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. They are located at 500 Colonial Drive.

