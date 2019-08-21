Events campus study group finalizes recommendations

The final meeting of the events campus study group finalized their recommendations for the mayor on Wednesday morning.

Study group officials in the meeting said that the baseball stadium and the Sioux Fall Arena continue to lose money and the cost to keep them updated is more than demolishing them.

The goal is to add more convention space in the next 3 to 5 years by tearing down the arena and adding a minimum of 60,000 square feet in that location. But officials said they recommend holding off tearing down the stadium until a new location for the baseball field has been decided.

"The one thing we'd say about the baseball stadium is that we're a baseball town and people like baseball," said Ryan Pidde, Events Campus Study Group co-chair. "And that facility is built in 1961. And we've been losing money out at that facility. There's about $3 million in just general safety repairs that we're going to make out there. We're going to need to do in the next few years. And when you look at 2040 we see us having a baseball team in this town, but a location elsewhere."

A final draft will be presented to the mayor by the end of August.