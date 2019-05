A new fashion retailer is coming to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

EVEREVE will open a store at the mall in September, according a news release from the mall.

Co-founder Mike Tamte says the company already does a lot of online sales in Sioux Falls, and the company has received many requests to open a Sioux Falls location.

EVEREVE is a first-to-market retailer that features a variety of popular brands, including 7 for All Mankind, Paige, and Michael Stars.