Ex-hostage describes being held captive by Saddam Hussein in Iraq

Tensions are high between the U.S. and nations of the Middle East after President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on Iran’s top general. Now a South Dakotan shares a harrowing experience when he was held captive overseas by Iraqi troops in 1990.

Due to those heightened tensions in the Middle East, the U.S. Embassy is urging all American citizens to leave the area immediately. When this warning was given back in 1990 during Saddam Hussein's era it encouraged him to take American hostages. Michael Saba was one of them.

"Before I knew it Saddam sent troops to collect all of the Americans and I ended up being a hostage," Saba said.

A hostage leading up to the Gulf War Saba was being held at the Al Rasheed Hotel where Saddam Hussein held all of his American hostages. Saba was working in the Middle East at the time when things started to go bad. Hussein and his Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait.

"There were many of us afraid we were going to be shot when we there and that would be the end of it," Saba said.

Before being taken captive, he was prepared to return to his wife in the states who was eight months pregnant, but the airports were closed. He waited for 10 days in that hotel before finding a way to escape.

"I heard music playing in the background and it was Engelbert Humperdinck singing please release me set me free and I thought Engelbert thank you, man I’m out of here," Saba said.

The hostages were allowed to walk freely around the hotel so he and others brew a plan to get out. Soon they arranged a cab to pick them up to take them to the Jordan border that was six to seven hours away.

"We got to the border and had some moments that were very difficult. Machine-gun fire was going up into the air that was apparently just a celebration but it was very frightening to us," Saba said in 1990 while telling his story to Congress.

Finally escaping the chaos with the help of kindhearted Iraqis he told them the story of how he needed to get home to his pregnant wife.

Now he reflects back to 1990 with a similar situation going on right now in the Middle East after an airstrike took out Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. Americans are now being asked to flee the country or risk what’s yet to come.

"And even though they've ordered the Americans to go out a lot of them are doing business and they think they can stay. That’s what happened to all of us. We thought we'd be OK and we ended up being hostages," Saba said.

"None of us were physically mistreated, psychologically it was a horrible horrible experience," Saba said in 1990 to Congress.

In 1990 the U.S. Embassy was taken over by Hussein’s troops and Americans had nowhere to go. Saba says the U.S. Embassy is supposed to be a place of protection in another country, but that wasn't the case for him. Now the U.S. Embassy in Iraq today asks all Americans to avoid it.

