Exclusive: Ahead of Super Bowl, DHS acting secretary discusses hacking of NFL social media accounts

Days after NFL social media accounts were hacked, the head of the Department of Homeland Security is talking about securing the Super Bowl.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf discusses the hacking of NFL social media accounts. (Source: Gray DC)

In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday, Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said, "We’re monitoring all the threats — physical threats, cyber threats, and the like...Everything’s under control. I think we’re looking for a good game day.”

Wolf says one issue with hacking is the anonymity of it. “These are nuisances versus disruptive versus destructive," he explained.

Earlier this week, hackers apparently attacked social media accounts for the league and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The NFL says its cybersecurity department noticed a breach of a league-related social media account, then discovered targeted breaches and additional failed attempts across the league and team accounts. The league told teams to secure their social media accounts to stop further access and alerted the social media platform providers to secure all the accounts.

Wolf is in Miami to tour the security operations ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

