Expanded netting on the way for Sioux Falls Canaries

The baseball community was reminded recently that America’s pastime has a delicate line between exciting and dangerous.

It happened during a nationally televised game in Houston when Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Junior swung at a hanging pitch and pulled it foul into the stands and hit a little girl. She did receive medical treatment, but is expected to be okay.

The MLB already made an effort in February of 2018 to extend netting at all 30 professional ballparks to at least the end of both dugouts to improve safety. A few leagues outside the MLB have followed similar models, but with no mandatory requirements.

The Bird Cage in Sioux Falls is owned by the city and does have protective netting, but Sioux Falls’ deputy chief of staff T.J. Nelson says fans need to be aware of where they are when they are enjoying the game.

“We want the baseball stadium to be a venue for families to enjoy baseball,” Nelson said. “We want them to be safe while they're there. There's netting that's installed by the dugouts right now, and we have signage throughout the property to make sure people know that there could be baseballs coming off of the field."

Nelson also says city staff is investing in the installation of more netting. It should be installed this fall, and extend to both ends of the dugouts.

Visitors will be asked to be aware of their surroundings, and protect their kids when settling in for a ball game.