Explosion damages Sheldon, IA grain facility

The explosion was reported about 3:45 PM Tuesday while five employees were working inside the Deluxe Feeds facility. Authorities said all five made it out of the building safely though.

Source: KCAU

According to KCAU, the facility was recently purchased by Kent Nutrition Group and is currently in the process of a $37 million expansion that began in 2017. Tuesday's explosion caused significant damage to the facility, but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

They used drones and aerial ladders to watch for hot spots from above. The bulk of the damage was to the roof of the central building connecting the two sides of the facility.

Many people who live just a few blocks away from the facility said they could feel the explosion as it went off.

Deluxe Foods' parent company, Kent Nutrition Group, released a statement about the incident which said "The safety and security of those on our site is our top priority. While no individual was injured, there was damage to the facility." The company also thanked local law enforcement and firefighters for their quick response.