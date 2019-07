Police say extra officers will be on patrol in Sioux Falls to keep an eye on fireworks violations over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Capt. Loren McManus, four officers whose main priority will be responding to fireworks calls will be on duty from 6:30 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday.

Police have already been dealing with fireworks violations around the city. McManus said police received 19 fireworks complaints Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.