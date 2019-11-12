FBI: South Dakota reports 20 hate crimes for 2018

Hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2018 are down from the year before, according to the Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s annual statistic report.

State law enforcement agencies reported 7,120 hate crimes for 2018. They reported 7,175 in 2017.

The report shows that nearly 60 percent of hate crimes were motivated by race, ethnicity or ancestry. Religion accounted for more than 18 percent of hate crimes; followed by sexual orientation with nearly 17 percent. Other motivations were gender identity and disability.

In incidents classified as crimes against people, 46 percent were intimidation; 34 percent simple assault and 18 percent aggravated assault. Also, 24 murders and 22 rapes were reported as hate crimes.

South Dakota reported 20 hate crimes to the FBI for 2018; 17 due to race, ethnicity or ancestry and three for sexual orientation.

Cities - 15

• Box Elder – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Brookings – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry and 1 for Sexual Orientation

• Flandreau – 2 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Huron – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Rapid City 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Sioux Falls – 5 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry and 1 for Sexual Orientation

• Vermillion – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Watertown – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

Metropolitan Counties – 2

• Meade – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Turner – 1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

Nonmetropolitan Counties - 3

• Brookings -1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry

• Custer – 1 for Sexual Orientation

• Jones -1 for Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry