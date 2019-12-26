FDA: Tobacco 21 law now in effect

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it could take six months to finalize a new federal tobacco age limit, the agency announced it is now illegal for retailers to sell any tobacco product to consumers under 21 years old.

The agency posted a message on its website announcing the new legal age is now in effect.

FDA statement:

"Note: On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available."

The South Dakota Retailers Association said in a statement Thursday although South Dakota state law has not been updated to align with the federal law, retailers should heed FDA guidance.