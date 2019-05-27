FDA agrees to fast track new medicine for Jaci Hermstad

We've got an update for you on Jaci Hermstad. She's the Spencer, Iowa woman hoping to convince the FDA to fast track approval of a new drug that could stop her mutated form of ALS in its tracks.

The Food and Drug Administration now says it will give Hermstad early access to the medicine on June 10th at a medical facility in New York.

While that is good news, her family still worries that may be too long given the aggressive nature of Jaci's ALS.

This is the same rare illness killed Jaci's sister eight years ago.

Jaci's family is funding the production of the medicine. It will cost them $700,000.

If you would like to help, click the link for their 'GoFundMe' page.