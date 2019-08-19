FDA warning: don't drink sodium chlorite

A warning has been issued by the Food and Drug Administration about products being marketed as cures for autism and other serious diseases.

The products in question, things such as miracle or master mineral solution, miracle mineral supplement or MMS, claim to be able to cure autism, cancer, HIV, the flu and more.

According to the FDA, drinking these products which contain sodium cholorite, is like drinking bleach.

When mixed according to package directions, the liquid becomes a strong chemical that is used as bleach, FDA officials say.

Ingestion can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

Some of the products say these are signs the solution is working. The FDA says this is false.