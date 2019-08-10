FEMA cleanup hotline availability extended in South Dakota

Patrons have six more days to reach the Cleanup Assistance Hotline established by South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters. The hotline was established to assist South Dakotans with cleanup or debris removal as a result of the winter storm and flooding this year.

The hotline is staffed by volunteers able to help with mucking and gutting homes (removal of dry wall, carpet, etc.), debris removal and other cleanup activities. Callers should leave their phone numbers for a call back by volunteers if they choose to reach out before August 16.

The number is 605-519-5413.

The hotline will match requests with volunteer partners and will attempt to accommodate as many requests as possible with the volunteer resources available.