FEMA disaster aid registration now open

Residents of 11 South Dakota counties and two reservations may now register with FEMA.

Residents who suffered damage from the tornadoes, severe storms or flooding in Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations are eligible to register.

There are several ways to register:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.