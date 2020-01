FEMA disaster assistance registration deadline extended

The deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance following severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from September 2019 has been extended.

FEMA officials are reminding residents that even if they've already cleaned up or repaired damaged property they still may be eligible for reimbursement.

"We're here to help if you have been impacted with a flood, we are here for assistance that what we do. We encourage everybody there is no down side in registering, no downsize to SBA program, all of that is here to help you,” says FEMA Spokesperson David Morgan.

The deadline to register with FEMA for disaster assistance is January 31st.