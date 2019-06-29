FEMA disaster recovery center opening in Bon Homme County

After severe storms hit South Dakota in March and April the Federal Emergency Management Agency returned with a new disaster recovery center in Bon Homme County.

The center will provide disaster relief to those who have suffered disaster-related damage.

A FEMA team in Bon Homme County Saturday knocked on doors checking on people after that devastating March flooding and now the Tabor Fire Hall will become the mobile disaster recovery center.

Ted Watson lives in Bon Homme County where the March and April floods hit hard this spring.

"Went into my basement and I didn't notice it because I never went down there and come to find out it was deep and the whole basement was flooded," Watson said.

This is what the flooding looked like in Scotland, South Dakota. Watson said the only way through was by a small boat or if you were lucky enough to get through your car.

"But still the smell was so bad in there. It smelled bad already then after the flood it was unlivable," Watson said.

That’s why FEMA is back going door to door in Bon Homme County to let people know they're registering those affected for disaster assistance.

"What these specialist get to do is let people know that you're not alone first of all and that there is hope and that help is available first after registering with FEMA for disaster assistance," FEMA Spokesperson, Pam Saulsby said.

Crystal Marshall said she received damage to her home, but nothing compared to others.

"Some minor damage. The storm doors kind of flew open and broke and messed our screen up and the one in the back as well," Marshall said.

With FEMA in town people say it was a bit of a shock to see them.

"I’m very surprised. I knew there was aid for the flood but them coming around and informing me that I can get help I would've never done it otherwise,” Watson said.

"And I have to emphasize that FEMA is not tasked with making people whole after a disaster. We give them a start. We give them a jump start and a way to move forward," Saulsby said.

The disaster recovery center in Tabor will be open from Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 located at the Tabor Fire Hall.

